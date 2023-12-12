Top track

DMA'S

The Great Hall, Cardiff
Tue, 12 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsCardiff
£34.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 14+ event.

Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

DMA'S, Stone, Mia Wray

Venue

The Great Hall, Cardiff

Park Pl, Cardiff CF10 3QN
Doors open7:00 pm
1500 capacity

