DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

bexx with Foxgluvv and Tobre live in East London

Sebright Arms
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gotobeat is to team up with The Sebright Arms to welcome an exceptional lineup on Wednesday, November 22th.

BEXX- bexx is a seriously exciting new talent in the UK pop scene. Her eclectic, euphoric sound is “unserious heartbreak pop” of the highest order,...

Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

Tobre, Foxgluvv

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

