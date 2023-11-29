DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Screaming With Laughter Daniel Foxx Janine Harouni

The Collab
Wed, 29 Nov, 10:00 am
ComedyLondon
Starring Daniel Foxx & Janine Harouni with host Hatty Ashdown

Nice N' Spiky Comedy & Screaming With Laughter present a special summer series of lunchtime comedy shows at The Collab, London E17. Screaming with Laughter is London’s original daytime comedy c...

Presented by Signature Brew.

Daniel Foxx, Janine Harouni, Hatty Ashdown

The Collab

198 Hoe Street, Waltham Forest, London, E17 4BF, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 am
200 capacity

