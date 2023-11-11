Top track

Baby Smith - Cry

Baby Smith

The Finsbury
Sat, 11 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Baby Smith is a band built around the intimately connected creative tissue shared between husband and wife. Inspired by years spent living in East Berlin, visually they have drawn from the last remnants of the architecture of the former DDR.

Now based in

Presented by Turtle Tempo.

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

