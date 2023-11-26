DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Punky Reggae Party

Hootananny Brixton
Sun, 26 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for a night of classic's performed by Punky Reggae Party

Expect to hear the songs of The Jam, The Clash, The Stranglers, Steel Pulse, 999, Marley, SLF and The Ruts.

This isn't one to miss!

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required)

Hootananny Brixton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

