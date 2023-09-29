Top track

Mark Guiliana w/ Billy Martin aka illy B.

Le Poisson Rouge
Fri, 29 Sept, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
From $32.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Mark Guiliana w/ Billy Martin aka illy B.- Live at LPR on Friday, September 29th, 2023

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

6:30 PM doors | 7:30 PM show (all ages)

Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Mark Guiliana, Billy Martin

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

