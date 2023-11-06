Top track

Sticky July

Butcher Brown

The Forge
Mon, 6 Nov, 7:00 pm
£27.50

About

"Imagine if Jimi Hendrix had heard Biggie Smalls, D'Angelo, JDilla and sat in with John Coltrane" Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah

"Butcher Brown are one of the really exciting groups on the scene right now"

Kamasi Washington

Presented by AGMP.

Lineup

Butcher Brown

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

