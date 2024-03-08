DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pink Martini featuring China Forbes

Miami Beach Bandshell
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMiami
From $48.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
General On Sale is Friday, July 28th at 10am

A ‘little orchestra’ launched in Portland Oregon in 1994 by pianist Thomas Lauderdale with vocalist China Forbes. In true Portlandia-fashion, Lauderdale wanted to cross genres - classical, jazz, old-fashioned i Read more

Presented by The Rhythm Foundation, Inc..

Pink Martini, China Forbes

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

