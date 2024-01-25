Top track

Lost & Lonesome

Buffalo Nichols

The Prince Albert
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

On his second album, The Fatalist, Carl “Buffalo” Nichols does things with the blues that might catch you off guard. There’s 808 programming, chopped up Charley Patton samples, washes of synth. There’s a consideration of the fullness of the sonic stage and...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by FORM.
£
Lineup

Buffalo Nichols

Venue

The Prince Albert

48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

