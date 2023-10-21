Top track

David Guetta & Marten Hørger - The Freaks (Extended Mix)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Marten Hørger Come Together Tour

SPYBAR
Sat, 21 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

David Guetta & Marten Hørger - The Freaks (Extended Mix)
Got a code?

About

Marten Hørger is widely known for his unique brand of festival-friendly, high-energy house music.

In recent times Marten has gotten a lot of acclaim with a string of releases on labels like Musical Freedom, Monstercat or Confession, Collaborations with Ha Read more

Presented by Spybar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Marten Hørger

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.