DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Monday November 13 with support from Bloomsday
7pm Doors
$16 Advance, $18 Day of Show
Ages 16+
--BECCA MANCARI--Since moving to Nashville to start their music career in 2012, Becca Mancari has been lauded for their dextrous songwriting and prodigious
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.