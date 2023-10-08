Top track

Guns N' Roses - Ain't It Fun

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sunday Tribute - Guns'n'Roses

Supersonic
Sun, 8 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Guns N' Roses - Ain't It Fun
Got a code?

About

Les dimanches du Supersonic

Tous les dimanches (ou jours fériés), le club rock de Bastille rend hommage à des grands noms de l’histoire du rock en organisant ses mythiques soirées "Sunday Tribute".

Guns N’ Roses est un groupe de Hard Rock formé en 1985 à Read more

Présenté par Supersonic.

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.