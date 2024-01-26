DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

TSEW THE KID

Le Bikini
Fri, 26 Jan, 7:30 pm
GigsToulouse
€28.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Après un premier projet disque d’or (+ 60K ventes OCC) et 470M de streams cumulés, Tsew The Kid dévoile «Fou Malade »premier single de son album à venir.

À 26 ans et pousé par sa communauté de 1,5M de fans, Tsew The Kid a déjà sorti six projets, joué dans...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Spectacles P. Sansonetto & AUGURI Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tsew The Kid

Venue

Le Bikini

Parc Technologique du Canal, Rue Théodore Monod, 31520 Ramonville-Saint-Agne, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.