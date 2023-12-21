Top track

Tout va bien

Jean Felzine, Paul Roman et Roland Decembre

La Boule Noire
Thu, 21 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Une soirée, trois artistes, trois concerts, trois univers.

On vous invite, le temps d'un concert, à découvrir trois artistes que vous ne connaissez peut-être pas encore, mais dont les chansons seront bientôt dans toutes les oreilles. Trois artistes, face...

Tout public
Présenté par Furax.

Lineup

Jean Felzine, Paul Roman , Roland Decembre

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

