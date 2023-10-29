DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Girls Rock DC Halloween Show

Songbyrd
Sun, 29 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Come get spooky and rock out with eight bands performing one-time-only cover sets from artists such as The Cramps, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Nirvana, Fall Out Boy, No Doubt and more at this fundraiser for Girls Rock! DC.

6pm Doors, 7pm Music. Tickets $15. All ages

Presented by Songbyrd.
Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

