Come get spooky and rock out with eight bands performing one-time-only cover sets from artists such as The Cramps, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Nirvana, Fall Out Boy, No Doubt and more at this fundraiser for Girls Rock! DC.
6pm Doors, 7pm Music. Tickets $15. All ages
