The Cave

ORPHANED LAND

Rebellion
Sun, 14 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
Manchester
£22.44

The Cave
About

Born Again Concerts proudly presents

MOTOCULTOR ACROSS EUROPE TOUR 2024

ORPHANED LAND

plus ROYAL RAGE // RING OF GYGES // AZTECA

14+. U16s to be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Born Again Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Azteca, Ring of Gyges, Royal Rage and 1 more

Venue

Rebellion

2B Whitworth St W, Manchester M1 5WZ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
500 capacity

