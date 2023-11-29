DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TT presents: Chanel Beads (UK debut) Organ Tapes, c0sti

The George Tavern
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:00 pm
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Dreamiest band of the decade make their London debut alongside father of the style Organ Tapes and ascendent superstar c0sti.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by TT Label

Lineup

Chanel Beads, c0sti, Organ Tapes

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am
150 capacity

