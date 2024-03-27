Top track

Pete & Bas Smash Your Back Doors In March Tour

Troxy
Wed, 27 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
South East London's finest grime duo Pete & Bas are back with new music and heading on their Smash Your Back Doors In live tour this March at New Century Manchester (20th), SWG3 Glasgow (21st), London's Troxy (27th) and Marble Factory Bristol (28th). Their Read more

Presented by Something Goes Right.

Pete & Bas

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
