Nia Archives - Forbidden Feelingz

Nia Archives

Leland City Club
Sat, 4 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$23.69

Event information

Queen of “future classic” jungle and neo-soul, Nia Archives, is bringing her distinct U.K. style sound to the ultimate rave room of Detroit, Leland City Club, Saturday, November 4th!! In just the past year alone, the London-based producer, singer, songwrit Read more

Presented by MeanRed.

Lineup

Nia Archives

Venue

Leland City Club

400 Bagley St, Detroit, MI 48226, USA

Doors open9:00 pm

