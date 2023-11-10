DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SIMON DOTY, MAUR, BECAUSE OF ART + MORE @ THE STEEL YARD | 10TH NOV
Joining the crowd master that is Simon Doty at The Steel Yard in November will be fast-rising duo Maur, mega talented DJ + Producer Because of Art and some FFS regulars Asch Pintura and N
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.