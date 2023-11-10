Top track

Simon Doty

The Steel Yard
Fri, 10 Nov, 11:00 pm
£22.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

SIMON DOTY, MAUR, BECAUSE OF ART + MORE @ THE STEEL YARD | 10TH NOV

Joining the crowd master that is Simon Doty at The Steel Yard in November will be fast-rising duo Maur, mega talented DJ + Producer Because of Art and some FFS regulars Asch Pintura and N Read more

Presented by Free From Sleep
Lineup

Simon Doty, Maur, Because of Art and 2 more

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
