William John Titus Bishop

The Courtyard Theatre
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

William John Titus Bishop Live performance for För Sent för Edelweiss, new LP

Previous album, received 2,000,000 streams in the first fortnight of its release. Dont miss him playing live.

This is a 16+ event

Presented by William John Titus Bishop

Lineup

William John Titus Bishop

Venue

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Doors open7:30 pm

