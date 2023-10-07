Top track

The Ancients - Nihilist

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Ancients

The Eighth Room
Sat, 7 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNashville
$13.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Ancients - Nihilist
Got a code?

About

“Joey Ramone would mention The Ancients when writers would ask him what new bands he was listening to. he would wear his ancients tee shirt. Joey was The Ancients’ number one fan and he did all he could do”…… - (excerpt from “Wake Me When It’s Over” by Rob Read more

Presented by The Eighth Room.

Lineup

The Ancients

Venue

The Eighth Room

2106 8th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37204, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.