Cathedral Bells with Dustbowl Champion and Primer in Los Angeles

The Virgil
Thu, 7 Dec, 6:00 pm
Los Angeles
$20.60

About

Minty Boi Presents:

Cathedral Bells with Dustbowl Champion and Primer

The Virgil

December 7th 2023

6pm / 21+

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Minty Boi.

Lineup

Cathedral Bells, Primer

Venue

The Virgil

4519 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

