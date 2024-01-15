DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Downtown Jazz Fiesta - moved to Corbett's!

Hotel Congress Plaza
Mon, 15 Jan 2024, 11:00 am
GigsTucson
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This event has been relocated to Corbett's! We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to seeing you for the other TJF shows scheduled at The Hotel Congress!

Join us for our annual FREE festival event, the Downtown Jazz Fiesta. 3-4 stages, inside...

This is an All Ages Event
Presented by Tucson Jazz Festival
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open11:00 am

