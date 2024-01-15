DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Downtown Jazz Fiesta

Hotel Congress Plaza
Mon, 15 Jan 2024, 11:00 am
GigsTucson
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us for our annual FREE festival event, the Downtown Jazz Fiesta. 3-4 stages, inside and out, light up the day with music featuring the best local and national artists. Local food trucks and artisans also line the streets to make this a fun-filled even...

Presented by Tucson Jazz Festival

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.