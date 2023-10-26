Top track

Spilly Cave - minutia

Spilly Cave, Flo Petite, Sabrina Movitz

Quarry House Tavern
Thu, 26 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Thursday, October 26th 2023
Spilly Cave + Flo Petite + Sabrina Movitz
8:30pm - $15 - All Ages

SPILLY CAVE
Harrisburg, PA
https://spillycave.bandcamp.com/

FLO PETITE
Washington, DC
https://flopetite.bandcamp.com/

SABRINA MOVITZ
SABRINA MOVITZ

Rediscover Fire Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Doors open8:30 pm

