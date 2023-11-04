Top track

Falling out the Sky

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Armand Hammer: We Buy Diabetic Test Strips - The Physical Experience

EartH
Sat, 4 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Falling out the Sky
Got a code?

About

This event will take place in EartH Hall.

This is a 16+ event. Each under 18 must be accompanied by a responsible adult who is over 21 (1:1 ratio). In order to verify your age, ID may be requested. For this reason, we advise that all customers bring valid Read more

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Armand Hammer

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.