Cathedral Bells w/ Haunt Me, Midi Memory

Soda Bar
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID.

Orlando, Florida’s shoegaze-by-way-of-bedroom-pop artist Cathedral Bells (a.k.a. Matt Messore) formed in 2018. Joined by Griffin Marthe, Miguel Pais, & Jordan Bermudez. “Step into the world of Cathedral Bells. It’s a place...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda Bar.

Lineup

Cathedral Bells, Haunt Me, Midi Memory

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

