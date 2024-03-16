Top track

Buster Shuffle - Around Here

BUSTER SHUFFLE

The Underworld
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£24.79

Event information

When Jet moved house at the end of lockdown he discovered that he had a very unusual new neighbour.

Indeed, there was a turkey living in the next door neighbour’s garden, a very, very vocal (day & night) kind of bird. Many a ‘cup of tea’ in the garden was...

This is a 14+ event. 14 and 15 year old’s MUST be accompanied by an adult
Presented by DO NOTHING RECORDS
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Meffs, Buster Shuffle

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

