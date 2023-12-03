Top track

Pineapple

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Blue Lab Beats, Secret Night Gang, Emmavie, IYAMAH

KOKO
Sun, 3 Dec, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pineapple
Got a code?

About

Our final event of 2023 we have pulled together our strongest line up yet for our biggest event to date. To ensure we can accommodate as many people as possible we have moved from the home of our infamous sell out shows at The Jazz Café to the iconic Koko Read more

Presented by Global Soul.

Lineup

5
Victoria Jane, Kyra, Cherise and 5 more

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.