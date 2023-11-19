DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
James Lavelle (UNKLE/Mo' Wax) and Original Head Charlie Dark (Run Dem Crew / Attica Blues) reunite again to bring their legendary Dusted night to the closing party of EFG London Jazz Festival.
Dusted was the Mo' Wax night held at the legendary Blue Note c
