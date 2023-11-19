Top track

Planet Telex - Karma Sunra Mix

James Lavelle and Charlie Dark present Dusted

Village Underground
Sun, 19 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£26.27

About

James Lavelle (UNKLE/Mo' Wax) and Original Head Charlie Dark (Run Dem Crew / Attica Blues) reunite again to bring their legendary Dusted night to the closing party of EFG London Jazz Festival.

Dusted was the Mo' Wax night held at the legendary Blue Note c Read more

Presented by Serious.

Lineup

James Lavelle, Charlie Dark

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

