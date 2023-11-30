DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
2e édition d'une soirée exceptionnelle et cette fois-ci nous avons décidé de frapper encore plus fort. 2 objectifs :
. Soutenir Pone dans sa lutte au quotidien, sensibiliser et combattre la maladie Charcot
. Fêter la sortie du second livre de Franck Da C
