Boom Bap Da Boat Edition 2

IBOAT
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBordeaux
From €5

About

2e édition d'une soirée exceptionnelle et cette fois-ci nous avons décidé de frapper encore plus fort. 2 objectifs :

. Soutenir Pone dans sa lutte au quotidien, sensibiliser et combattre la maladie Charcot

. Fêter la sortie du second livre de Franck Da C Read more

Présenté par TRAFIC .

Lineup

9
Fayçal, KoHndo, Dj Fab and 9 more

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Doors open7:00 pm

