L'Rain

Songbyrd
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$21.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
L'Rain's artistic evolution eschews overarching narratives. Multi-layered in subject and form, L'Rain's sonic explorations interrogate instead how multiplicities of emotion and experience intersect with identity. The experimental and the hyper-commercial;

Presented by Songbyrd.
L'Rain, Geologist

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

