Patio (NYC) + Velvetine + Red Ivory

Sebright Arms
Sat, 4 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£3

This November we welcome minimalist post-punk trio Patio, favourites of Brooklyn's DIY scene and signed to the pivotal Fire Talk Records.

The New York City outfit arrive for a one-off London show as part of their European tour with Sub Pop favourites Deep Read more

Presented by Outfit

Patio

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

