Boxout DANCEHALL Karaoke

The Rainbow Cellar
Fri, 10 May, 10:00 pm
PartyBirmingham
About

ONLY 400 TIX 🎫 - SOLD OUT

Dancehall & Reggae PLAYLIST!

  • Time: 10PM - 2AM (Doors Close 11PM SHARP)

NEXT BOXOUT EVENT - https://link.dice.fm/T4f5245d8f2d

BOXOUT FEST - https://link.dice.fm/J0e46a866f63

WE ADVISE ATTENDEES TO ARRIVE AT THE START TO GUA...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Boxout UK.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Buxley , Daks Online

Venue

The Rainbow Cellar

160 Digbeth, Birmingham B12 0LD
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am
200 capacity

FAQs

Is it karaoke all night?

No, we will have the karaoke section for an hour, the rest of the night were dancing.

