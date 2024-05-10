DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ONLY 400 TIX 🎫 - SOLD OUT
Dancehall & Reggae PLAYLIST!
NEXT BOXOUT EVENT - https://link.dice.fm/T4f5245d8f2d
BOXOUT FEST - https://link.dice.fm/J0e46a866f63
WE ADVISE ATTENDEES TO ARRIVE AT THE START TO GUA...
No, we will have the karaoke section for an hour, the rest of the night were dancing.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.