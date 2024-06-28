Top track

ESSEL - Lennon

Essel

Electric Hotel Nightclub
Fri, 28 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
From $25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hailing from Liverpool, the sensation ESSEL ignited her musical odyssey during a winter studio seclusion, conjuring beats that now set the world on fire. In just 5 years, she's earned her stripes with a coveted place in the 'Top 30 Producers in the World'...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Electric Hotel.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Electric Hotel Nightclub

222 West Ontario Street, Chicago, Illinois 60654, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

