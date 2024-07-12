DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us in the Jungle of sounds every Friday @ Republic
with Special Guest DJs playing a mix of Latin Pop, Dembow & Reggaeton.
Entertainment throughout the night!
Prepárate para enloquecer!
JUNGLE refers to a musical mix or fusion of Latin pop, dembow,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.