Nice N' Spiky Comedy Club

The Forge at The Lower Third
Wed, 17 Jul, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Nice N' Spiky Comedy presents a rotating cast of stellar stand ups in the intimate surroundings of The Forge at The Lower Third, with new jokes and bonus surprises from a different line up every month. Tonight's artists are to be announced shortly.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Nice n Spiky Comedy
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Forge at The Lower Third

26 Denmark Street, London, WC2H 0LA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

