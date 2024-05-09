DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Will & Wilfred presents: EGOBOX LIVE

Staffordshire St
Thu, 9 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£4.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A psychedelic rock experience by duo Will and Wilfred.

Inspired by the likes of Pink Floyd, UMO and Radiohead (with huge nods towards Nirvana and Tame Impala) they are now bringing their unique home crafted vision of psychedelia to life in the form of a l...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Staffordshire St
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Staffordshire St

49 Staffordshire Street, Peckham, London, SE15 5TJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

