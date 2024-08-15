DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Liz Guterbock Is Too Nice

The Bill Murray
Thu, 15 Aug, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Liz Guterbock (Guardian's 10 Best Jokes of Edinburgh Fringe 2023) is so nice and loves to help - but does anyone actually want it? Come watch Liz talk through new ideas about niceness, helping, and how much she loves Marie Kondo in this work-in-progress sh...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Liz Guterbock

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

