Do Not Sit On F1 Week: Serge Devant

Do Not Sit On The Furniture
Sat, 4 May, 10:00 pm
GigsMiami
About

Saturday, May 04th, Do Not Sit On The Furniture presents Do Not Sit On F1 Week :

Serge Devant

Vibe Setter :

armii1n

We are now open from 10 pm to 5 am. Come enjoy our newly renovated magical venue... Please note, table reservations are highly recommend...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Do Not Sit On The Furniture.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Serge Devant

Venue

Do Not Sit On The Furniture

423 16th St, Miami Beach, Florida 33139, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

