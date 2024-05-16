DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Glass Slipper Slow Jams

The Book Club
Thu, 16 May, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for a mid-week dose of refined nostalgia, as we pay homage to the icons of R&B and Neo Soul music courtesy of DJ Rob Pursey & Totem. Oozing with sophistication, Glass Slipper Slow Jams guarantees a night filled with smooth grooves, old-school slow...

This is a 25+ event
Presented by The Book Club.
Venue

The Book Club

100-106 Leonard St, London EC2A 4RH
Doors open8:00 pm
250 capacity

