Girl Ray

Zebulon
Tue, 16 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$25.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sid The Cat Presents

Girl Ray

W/ Adriana McCassim, Pearz

7/16/2024 at Zebulon

21+

Girl Ray have never been afraid of switching it up. In the space of just three albums they’ve gone from janglepop darlings to being one of the most exhilarating and orig...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Girl Ray, Adriana McCassim, Pearz

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

