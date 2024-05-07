DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Magnolia Estate 2024 | Launch Party

BASE Milano
Tue, 7 May, 6:00 pm
DJMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Magnolia Estate 2024 | Launch Party

Tutte le età
Presentato da Circolo Magnolia

Venue

BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.