DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nils Hoffmann

Musicbox Lisboa
Wed, 27 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsLisbon
€22.01

About

O produtor berlinense vem ao nosso país com o novo disco “Running In a Dream”, trabalho que firma um admirável percurso em ascensão, posicionando-o como um dos mais excitantes jovens artistas da eletrónica mundial. Moldado pela música e pela cultura eletró...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nils Hoffmann

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

