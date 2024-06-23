Top track

Regent - Occult

KLUB VERBOTEN SUMMER FIST I

Undisclosed Location, London
Sun, 23 Jun, 3:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

* PLEASE READ BEFORE BUYING A TICKET *

It's back. The only occasion to have your bare bottom tickled by sun, paddles, and beyond is this summer in this super secluded location in Hackney. After last year's avalanche of bruised skin, double-enders, and lat...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Klub Verboten.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

E-BONY

Venue

Undisclosed Location, London

London, UK
Doors open3:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

