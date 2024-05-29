DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Late Night at The Bottle Shop: Akemi Fox and Karl Benjamin

La Cave
Wed, 29 May, 5:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us on Wed 29th May for a pared-back night of live music as we welcome Akemi Fox & Karl Benjamin to the bottle shop - plus, we’ve got bangin’ natural wine and a seriously good snack menu in the mix, too.

Yes, La Cave is a natural wine bar, bottle shop...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Hoxton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Karl Benjamin, Akemi Fox

Venue

La Cave

199-206 High Holborn, Camden, London, WC1V 7BD, United Kingdom
Doors open5:30 pm
100 capacity

