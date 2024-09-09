Top track

Tiavo - maria mag nur kaviar

Tiavo

Häkken
Mon, 9 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€26.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Absolute Gewinner Tour 2024

TIAVO sind nicht Neue Neue Deutsche Welle. Sie machen Welle. Vor allen Dingen live: TIAVO bedeutet nämlich Schlagerparty für Menschen, die mit Schlager nichts anfangen können. Eine aufgeladene Atmosphäre wie im Bierzelt zwische...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von DIFFUS, eskapaden booking & OHA! Music
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tiavo

Venue

Häkken

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

