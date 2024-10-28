Top track

Formed A Band

ART BRUT

Whereelse?
Mon, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cult art rock heroes Art Brut play a intimate show at Where Else? Margate!!

all ages show
Presented by Night Harvest.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Art Brut

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

