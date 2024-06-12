Top track

Bent Out

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tosser w/ Tension Pets, Sprite

Sleeping Village
Wed, 12 Jun, 8:30 pm
GigsChicago
$17.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bent Out
Got a code?

About

$14 Adv + Fees | 21+

DC quartet Tosser writes music that is as indecisive as it is intentional. Dipping into blistering noise rock and melodic power pop in the same moment is a normalcy, and the band is most comfortable when constraints of genre are throw...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.